Adani Wilmar Q3 biz update | Total volume growth in 'high-teens', value growth in 'high-single digit'

Moneycontrol News
Jan 10, 2023 / 09:19 PM IST

The edible oil segment has recorded volume growth in "high-single-digit", the food & FMCG segment in "high-20s" and industry essentials have grown by over 40 percent, Adani Wilmar said.

Edible oil segment recorded a value growth in low single-digit (Image: Adani Wilmar)

Food and FMCG major Adani Wilmar on January 10 said it has recorded total volume growth in the "high-teens", and cumulative value growth in "high-single-digit" during the third quarter of the fiscal year 2022-23.

The company, while sharing its Q3 business update with the stock exchanges, said the edible oil segment has recorded volume growth in the "high-single-digit", the food & FMCG segment in the "high-20s" and industry essentials has grown by over 40 percent.

In terms of value, however, the edible oil segment's growth will be in the "low-single-digit", the regulatory filing suggested. The food & FMCG segment's value is seen to be growing in "the mid-40s", whereas, industry essentials are in the "high-teens".

Behind the strong volume growth, the company cited the festive season and the fading COVID-19 effect, among other factors.

"The large available opportunity in kitchen essentials, combined with our approach of establishing efficient operations, is allowing us to drive a strong volume growth across categories at scale. Growth is also being driven by the expansion of our distribution, increasing direct reach across urban and rural markets and execution excellence in alternate channels," it added.

The food business continued to grow at a "very strong rate", driven by increasing penetration and amply supported by its wide-spread distribution network of edible oils across India, the company said.