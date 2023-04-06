 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Adani Wilmar clocks 14% growth in volume in FY23; revenue crosses Rs 55,000 cr

PTI
Apr 06, 2023 / 08:23 PM IST

In edible oil, the company said the segment's branded sales volume grew by 4 per cent during the quarter, on the back of good consumer demand due to softened edible oil prices.

Adani Wilmar noted that supplies of imported edible oils have been smoother during Q4FY23 compared to the earlier part of the year.

Adani Wilmar, which is into edible oil and other food businesses, on Thursday said it achieved nearly 14 per cent growth in volume in the last fiscal, helping the company's revenue to cross Rs 55,000 crore.

The company's total income stood at Rs 54,327.16 crore in the previous year.

Adani Wilmar sells edible oil and other food products under Fortune brand.

In a regulatory filing, Adani Wilmar said, "the company continued its growth story with year-on-year volume growth of close to 14 per cent in FY23, which enabled it to cross Rs 55,000 crore of revenue for the year." The company made good progress in scaling up its operations and gaining market share across food products, it added.