Adani Vidya Mandir school in Ahmedabad to be converted into COVID-19 Care Centre, says Gautam Adani

The Adani Vidya Mandir school in Ahmedabad will be converted by the Adani Foundation into a COVID Care Centre with oxygen support and other medical amenities, Gautam Adani said.

Adani's announcement comes at a time when the country is faced with a severe shortage of hospital beds and facilities such as oxygen support.

Earlier on April 29, IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals said it has raised Rs 7.5 crore to provide immediate support to people affected by the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in India through its foundation.

"Rajasthan Royals is pleased to announce a contribution of Rs 7.5 Crore (over $1 million) towards COVID Relief to help with immediate support to people in India impacted by the surge of COVID-19 virus," the franchise said in a statement. "Players along with the team owners and team management have come forward to raise funds and have been working along with the Rajasthan Royals'' philanthropic arm Royal Rajasthan Foundation (RRF) in partnership with the British Asian Trust (BAT)," a release issued by the franchise said.

"The funds raised by Rajasthan Royals will help pan India, with an initial focus on the state of Rajasthan, where the RRF, Chaired by Ranjit Barthakur, has numerous initiatives it continues to support."

On April 29, Sachin Tendulkar also donated Rs 1 crore to procure oxygen concentrators for COVID-19 patients in the country as it battles a severe second wave of the global pandemic.

The healthcare system is crumbling due to the crisis with hospitals struggling to provide oxygen and crucial medicines to the infected patients. "His donation of Rs 1 crore to 'Mission Oxygen' in its endeavour to procure and provide life-saving oxygen concentrators to hospitals across the nation in this time of need is incredibly heart-warming," read a statement from Mission Oxygen, which is a fund-raising initiative by Delhi-NCR based entrepreneurs for importing Oxygen Concentrator machines and donating them to hospitals in need.

Meanwhile, India saw a record high of 3.86 lakh new cases, 3,498 deaths in 24 hours. As many as 386,829 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative cases to 1,87,62,976, the Union health ministry said on April 30 morning.