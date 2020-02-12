App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Delhi
AAP : 62
BJP+ : 8

Need 28 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 09:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Adani, Vedanta eyeing Lanco’s 600 MW Chhattisgarh power plant: Report

Sources also said at least one more party, a Singapore-based player, could join the bidding process.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Coal power plant (Representative Image: Getty)
Coal power plant (Representative Image: Getty)

Adani Group and Vedanta, besides a Singapore-based player, are among those reportedly vying for Lanco’s 600 MW Amarkantak thermal power plant in coal-rich Korba area of Chhattisgarh.

The companies set their sights on the plant after it had been admitted for insolvency proceedings by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in 2019, sources told The Economic Times.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Close

Adani and Vedanta have completed due diligence on the plant, which has another 1,320 MW capacity under construction and an additional 1,320 MW planned. The Expression for Interest (EoI) was issued in December. But, neither company has made official bids yet, they said, adding that an unnamed Singapore-based player may also throw its hat in the ring.

related news

Adani did not respond to ET’s queries, Vedanta refused to comment on “market opportunities”. The latter is believed to be approaching the project via its Sterlite Power Transmission arm, the paper added.

The power plant was admitted by the NCLT as it was unable to service Rs 12,000 crore borrowed under a special purpose vehicle (SPV) – Lanco Amarkantak Power, due to financial troubles of parent Lanco Group. Axis Bank dragged the SPV to NCLT for a Rs 800 crore loan default.

The coal-powered project is situated on 1,337 acres of land near Pathadi village on the Korba-Champa State Highway in Chhattisgarh and supplies power to Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Chhattisgarh. Lanco has been looking for buyers since 2010.


Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 09:31 am

tags #Adani Group #Business #Chhattisgarh #Lanco Group #power sector #Vedanta

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.