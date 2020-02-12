Adani, Vedanta eyeing Lanco’s 600 MW Chhattisgarh power plant: Report

Adani Group and Vedanta, besides a Singapore-based player, are among those reportedly vying for Lanco’s 600 MW Amarkantak thermal power plant in coal-rich Korba area of Chhattisgarh.

The companies set their sights on the plant after it had been admitted for insolvency proceedings by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in 2019, sources told The Economic Times.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Adani and Vedanta have completed due diligence on the plant, which has another 1,320 MW capacity under construction and an additional 1,320 MW planned. The Expression for Interest (EoI) was issued in December. But, neither company has made official bids yet, they said, adding that an unnamed Singapore-based player may also throw its hat in the ring.

Adani did not respond to ET’s queries, Vedanta refused to comment on “market opportunities”. The latter is believed to be approaching the project via its Sterlite Power Transmission arm, the paper added.

The power plant was admitted by the NCLT as it was unable to service Rs 12,000 crore borrowed under a special purpose vehicle (SPV) – Lanco Amarkantak Power, due to financial troubles of parent Lanco Group. Axis Bank dragged the SPV to NCLT for a Rs 800 crore loan default.

The coal-powered project is situated on 1,337 acres of land near Pathadi village on the Korba-Champa State Highway in Chhattisgarh and supplies power to Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Chhattisgarh. Lanco has been looking for buyers since 2010.