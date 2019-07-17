Adani Transmission seeks shareholders' nod to raise Rs 5,000 cr

Adani Transmission on July 17 said it will seek shareholders' approval on August 8 to raise Rs 5,000 crore through the issuance of equity shares, securities and other instruments. The company will raise the fund in one or more currencies and in one or more tranches, Adani Transmission said in a BSE filing.

The approval will be sought in the company's annual general meeting on August 8.

The company seeks the enabling authorisation of the members to the board of directors to raise funds to the extent of Rs 5,000 crore or its equivalent in any one or more currencies, in one or more tranches by way of issuance of equity shares or any instruments or securities, including global depository receipts or American depository receipts, or convertible preference shares or convertible debentures, the company's notice for the AGM said.