App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 08:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Adani Transmission seeks shareholders' nod to raise Rs 5,000 cr

The approval will be sought in the company's annual general meeting on August 8.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Adani Transmission on July 17 said it will seek shareholders' approval on August 8 to raise Rs 5,000 crore through the issuance of equity shares, securities and other instruments. The company will raise the fund in one or more currencies and in one or more tranches, Adani Transmission said in a BSE filing.

The approval will be sought in the company's annual general meeting on August 8.

The company seeks the enabling authorisation of the members to the board of directors to raise funds to the extent of Rs 5,000 crore or its equivalent in any one or more currencies, in one or more tranches by way of issuance of equity shares or any instruments or securities, including global depository receipts or American depository receipts, or convertible preference shares or convertible debentures, the company's notice for the AGM said.
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 08:35 pm

tags #Adani Transmission #Business

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.