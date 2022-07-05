English
    Adani transmission seeks shareholders' nod for related-party deals worth Rs 10,600 crore

    Three resolutions for the purpose of related party transactions during 2022-23 are listed on the agenda as per the notice of the company’s AGM (Annual General Meeting) scheduled on July 27.

    PTI
    July 05, 2022 / 09:06 PM IST
    KNA50 held the highest allocation of five percent to the stock of Adani Transmission. It is it is one of the largest private sector power transmission companies operating in India. Its stock price gained 910% in the last three years. There were 36 mutual fund schemes held this stock in their portfolio.

    Adani Transmission on July 5 said that it will seek shareholders’ approval for the proposed related-party transactions worth up to Rs 10,600 crore in 2022-23.

    Three resolutions for the purpose of related party transactions during 2022-23 are listed on the agenda as per the notice of the company’s AGM (Annual General Meeting) scheduled on July 27.

    One such listed transaction will be with Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) for purchase of power, coal, rendering of service, receipt of service and other transactions for business purpose from or to AEL worth up to Rs 2,500 crore during 2022-23.

    Another such transaction will be with Adani Infra (India) Limited (AIIL) repayment of Unsecured Perpetual Equity Instrument along with Distribution on Unsecured Perpetual Equity Instrument; providing/taking financial assistance in the form of revolving interest bearing inter corporate deposit(s)/loans, in one or more tranches worth up to 5,200 crore during 2022-23.

    There will be another transaction with Adani Properties Private Limited (APPL) Providing/taking financial assistance in the form of revolving interest bearing inter corporate deposit(s)/loans, in one or more tranches worth Rs 2,900 crore in 2022-23.
