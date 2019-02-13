Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 03:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Adani Transmission profit drops 77.52% to Rs 189.22 crore in Q3

The total income of the company rose to Rs 2,921.07 crore in third quarter this fiscal from Rs 1,806.50 crore year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Adani Transmission on Wednesday reported a 77.52 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit at Rs 189.22 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2018, mainly due to higher base last fiscal on account of factoring in one-time income of Rs 742 crore. The company's consolidated net profit was Rs 841.88 crore in the third quarter last fiscal, a company statement said.

"The consolidated net profit for third quarter this fiscal is Rs 189 crore compared to Rs 100 crore year ago after eliminating one time income of Rs 742 crore (net of tax)," it added.

The total income of the company rose to Rs 2,921.07 crore in third quarter this fiscal from Rs 1,806.50 crore year ago.

Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group said, "We aspire to enter into electricity distribution business in key cities and districts in India in pursuit of government of India's vision to enable power for all by 2022".

Anil Sardana, MD and CEO of Adani Transmission said, "In the coming years, we have identified key growth areas which includes transmission and distribution along with new value-added businesses. We will continue to build strong focus on seamless integration of processes, people and technology which have been our key drivers."
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 03:43 pm

tags #Adani Transmission #Business #Market news #Results

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.