Adani Transmission, Adani Green promoters pledge equity in favour of SBICAP Trustee

The promoters of Adani Transmission and Adani Green Energy have pledged equity of 0.76 percent and 0.99 percent in favour of SBICAP Trustee Company, a unit of the country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI), CNBC TV-18 reported on March 8.

The equity was pledged by both the Adani group firms on March 6. This comes almost a month after the two companies, along with Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), had pledged shares to SBICAP Trustee.

The trustee had on February 11 said it had pledged for 1 percent of Adani Ports, 0.55 percent of Adani Transmission and 1.06 percent of Adani Green.

The listed entities of Adani group suffered a hammering at the stock market after January 24, when the US-based short seller Hindenburg Research released a report alleging stock manipulation and accounting fraud by the ports-to-power conglomerate.

Moneycontrol News