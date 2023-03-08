Adani Transmission, Adani Green promoters pledge equity in favour of SBICAP Trustee

Adani stocks have marked a turnaround at the markets since last week (Reuters file image)

The promoters of Adani Transmission and Adani Green Energy have pledged equity of 0.76 percent and 0.99 percent in favour of SBICAP Trustee Company, a unit of the country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI), CNBC TV-18 reported on March 8.

The equity was pledged by both the Adani group firms on March 6. This comes almost a month after the two companies, along with Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), had pledged shares to SBICAP Trustee.

The trustee had on February 11 said it had pledged for 1 percent of Adani Ports, 0.55 percent of Adani Transmission and 1.06 percent of Adani Green.

The listed entities of Adani group suffered a hammering at the stock market after January 24, when the US-based short seller Hindenburg Research released a report alleging stock manipulation and accounting fraud by the ports-to-power conglomerate.

After weeks of rout, Adani group firms recorded a sharp recovery of shares in the market last week, as global asset management firm GQG Partners announced a cumulative investment of Rs 15,446 crore in four entities: Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports and Adani Transmission.

In the five trading sessions up till March 6, the flagship Adani Enterprises rose by a whopping 66 percent.

On March 7, the embattled conglomerate announced that it has prepaid the Rs 7,374-crore (more than $900 million) share-backed financing made by various international and domestic financial institutions, about two years ahead of its latest maturity date. The group further pledged to prepay all remaining loans by the end of March.