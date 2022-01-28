Adani Total wins licences to build gas sales network in 14 Indian cities

Gautam Adani | Representative image

Adani Total Gas Ltd, a joint venture of Indian tycoon Gautam Adani's gas unit and French energy major Total, has won licences to retail gas in 14 Indian cities, a statement from the Indian gas pipeline regulator said on Friday.

India, the world's third biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, has set a 2070 goal for net zero carbon emissions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is targeting raising the share of natural gas in India's energy mix to 15% by 2030 from the current 6.2%. Natural gas, while still a fossil fuel, emits less CO2 than coal.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has declared results for building infrastructure and the sale of gas to automobiles, households and small industries in 52 geographical areas (GAs).

The country's top refiner Indian Oil Corp has emerged the winner in eight areas while another state-refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp. has won four licences.

Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Think Gas Distribution Pvt Ltd have won one licence each.

Private company Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd won 12 GAs, while a consortium of Assam Gas Company and Oil India is the front runner for gas distribution in three areas in the north east.

PNGRB received bids for 61 of the 65 GAs put up for auction in the 11th city gas distribution licensing round. It has declared results for 52 GAs.