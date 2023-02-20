 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Adani Total Gas hit hardest in $132-billion rout, but no respite on cards

Bloomberg
Feb 20, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST

Its shares have lost more three quarters of their value since the Hindenburg report was published on January 24. It was the group’s most richly valued stock before that and also has relatively less liquidity.

Billionaire Gautam Adani and his companies have taken steps from repaying loans to pledging to reduce leverage ratios but debt and cashflow levels continue to worry investors.

Adani Group stocks have seen more than $132 billion of market value wiped out since the explosive Hindenburg Research report, but none is hit as bad as Adani Total Gas Ltd.

Its shares have lost more three quarters of their value since the short seller report was published on January 24. It was the group’s most richly valued stock before that and also has relatively less liquidity. Hindenburg had calculated that, on average, seven of the conglomerate’s shares were overvalued by 85 percent.

Adani Total was down by its limit in early trading on Monday. It has done so each day since January 27, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Indian exchanges tweaked the daily limit for the stock to 5 percent from 20 percent as the selloff worsened.