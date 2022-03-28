English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Adani Total Gas forays into electric mobility infrastructure sector

    The company aims to expand its network by setting up 1,500 EV charging stations across the country, and has kept an expansion plan ready to move beyond 1,500 EVCS, based on the demand generation and momentum building of the EV ecosystem in the country.

    PTI
    March 28, 2022 / 08:42 AM IST
    Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani. File image

    Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani. File image

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Adani Total Gas Ltd, a joint venture of Adani group and French energy giant TotalEnergies SE, has forayed into the electric mobility infrastructure sector by launching its first EV charging station in Ahmedabad.

    The charging station is located at ATGL's CNG station at Maninagar in Ahmedabad, the company said in a statement.

    The electric vehicle (EV) charging station "will enable quick turnaround time for EV owners with best-in-class fast charging technology and convenient use digital platforms," it said.

    ATGL is India's largest private CNG and piped cooking gas distributor.

    "The commencement of EV business with setting up the first charging station in Ahmedabad is yet another milestone for Adani Total Gas to provide choice of newer green fuel to the larger consumer base in India while timely ceasing an emerging business opportunity aligned to our vision to offer sustainable fuelling solutions on across all major cities and towns in India," said Suresh P Manglani, CEO of Adani Total Gas (ATGL).

    Close

    Related stories

    The company aims to expand its network by setting up 1,500 EV charging stations across the country, and has kept an expansion plan ready to move beyond 1,500 EVCS, based on the demand generation and momentum building of the EV ecosystem in the country.

    The company said it has the strategic fit to venture into electric mobility and capture a significant share of the rapidly growing EV market.

    ATGL also draws its strength from the Adani Group's inherent capacity to generate renewable power, and can further leverage group level synergies for sourcing green power.

    The global experience of TotalEnergies SE in the EV infrastructure space is another factor that adds competitive edge to ATGL's vision as it eyes market leadership in the space, ATGL said.

    The firm has the authorisation to retail CNG to automobiles and piped natural gas to household kitchens in 19 geographical areas.
    PTI
    Tags: #Adani #Adani Group #Adani Total Gas #Electric Vehicle #EV #EV charging station #TotalEnergies
    first published: Mar 28, 2022 08:42 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.