Adani tops up collateral on $1 billion loan after stock rout

PTI
Jan 31, 2023 / 07:55 PM IST

The infrastructure conglomerate on Friday added about $300 million worth of shares for a loan made by a group of banks including Barclays Plc, one of the people said, asking not to be named discussing internal matters.

Adani Group put up millions of dollars worth of shares to maintain its collateral cover on a $1 billion loan after a steep selloff in shares across the conglomerate, according to people familiar with the matter.

Adani on Friday, January 27, added about $300 million worth of shares for a loan made by a group of banks including Barclays Plc, one of the people said, asking not to be named discussing internal matters.
The conglomerate has a dedicated basket of $2.5 billion in shares of different units that’s set aside in case they’re needed for such top-ups during price fluctuations, the people said. The loan was extended with shares pledged at 2.5 times the borrowed amount and the trigger for top-up was 2 times, the people added.

A Barclays spokesperson in Mumbai declined to comment. Adani representatives didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The corporate empire of Gautam Adani, Asia’s richest man, was last week thrown into turmoil after short-selling firm Hindenburg Research issued an investigation alleging fraud. The group, which includes a wide-range of firms such as flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd., on Sunday rebutted the allegations in a 413-page report.