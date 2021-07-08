Adani to raise over $1 billion to refinance MIAL debt: Report

Adani Enterprises took over the Mumbai and upcoming Navi Mumbai airports from the GVK Group earlier in 2021.

The Adani Group is planning to raise more than $1 billion to refinance Mumbai International Airport's (MIAL) debt.

Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL), a unit of Adani Enterprises, is in talks with foreign banks such as Standard Chartered, Barclays, Deutsche, and JP Morgan to raise loans, The Economic Times has reported.

The conglomerate, which is set to take over GVK's MIAL, plans to refinance the debt at a lower rate, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Taking over MIAL will give Adani Group ownership of the Mumbai airport and the upcoming Navi Mumbai Airport.

Adani Group had not yet responded when contacted by The Economic Times.

"The loan could be against shares pledged. The structure is work-in-progress," a source told the publication.

The total debt of MIAL taken over by Adani was Rs 11,139 crore as of March, of which the company is looking to refinance Rs 8,250 crore, the report said.

On August 31, 2020, AAHL said it was going to acquire a controlling stake in MIAL, following which it would also take on current owner GVK Airport Developers's debt.

AAHL had on February 7, 2021 said it bought a 23.5 percent stake in MIAL, which was held by ACSA Global (ACSA) and Bid Services Division (Mauritius), or Bidvest, for Rs 1,685.25 crore.