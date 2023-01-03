 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani to pay additional amount for NDTV shares to match payment to founders

Jan 03, 2023 / 04:52 PM IST

Adani Enterprises in a stock exchange filing said it will pay an additional Rs 48.65 per NDTV share to investors, who had sold their shares in an open offer between November 22 and December 5, taking the payout to Rs 342.65 a share and matching what it paid to buy Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy's stake.

Adani Enterprises in a stock exchange filing said it will pay an additional Rs 48.65 per NDTV share to investors, who had sold their shares in an open offer between November 22 and December 5, taking the payout to Rs 342.65 a share and matching what it paid to buy Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy's stake.

Adani Group first acquired Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited, a little-known company that had given Rs 403 crore of an interest-free loan to RRPR Holdings - a company founded by the Roys and bore their initials in its name - in 2009-10 in exchange for warrants that allowed it to buy a stake in the newsgroup at any time. Adani group exercised those rights in August last year, which NDTV at that time said was done without its consent.

By virtue of that, the Adani group took control of RRPR Holdings, which held a 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV. Thereafter, it made an open offer to acquire an additional 26 per cent from public shareholders.

That open offer was made at a price of Rs 294 per share. And despite the open offer price being at a deep discount to the stock's trading price, it found investors willing to sell over 53 lakh shares or 8.27 per cent shareholding.

The twin transactions gave Adani group a stake higher than what founders Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika held in the firm.