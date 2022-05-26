Adani to launch open offers for Ambuja Cements and ACC from July 6

Stock of the commodity trading & distribution company was held by 66 schemes as of Feb 2022. Stock broker Ventura gave buy call on this stock (based on the stock recommendation over the last three months).

The open offers for Ambuja Cements and ACC will open on July 6 and close on July 19, as per a tentative schedule published by the Adani family.

These two offers with an investment of $4 billion (Rs 31,139 crore) might be the biggest in Indian corporate history.

Shares of ACC were trading 0.91 percent lower at Rs 2,166.70 on the BSE site at 10:23 AM today.

The Adani group, led by Gautam Adani, has agreed to buy Holcim's India assets Ambuja Cements and ACC for $10.5 billion ($80,000 crore).

Through its Mauritius-based subsidiary Endeavour Trade and Investment, Adani said it would make an open offer to buy 26 percent stakes each in Ambuja Cements and ACC. The offer is priced at Rs 385 per share for Ambuja and Rs 2,300 per share for ACC.

The combined capacity of Ambuja and ACC is at least 70 million tonnes of cement per year, second to UltraTech Cement with 120 million tonnes of capacity.

