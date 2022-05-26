English
    Adani to launch open offers for Ambuja Cements and ACC from July 6

    Shares of ACC were trading 0.91 percent lower at Rs 2,166.70 on BSE at 10:23 am today.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 26, 2022 / 10:53 AM IST
    The open offers for Ambuja Cements and ACC will open on July 6 and close on July 19, as per a tentative schedule published by the Adani family.

    These two offers with an investment of $4 billion (Rs 31,139 crore) might be the biggest in Indian corporate history.

    The Adani group, led by Gautam Adani, has agreed to buy Holcim's India assets Ambuja Cements and ACC for $10.5 billion ($80,000 crore).

    Through its Mauritius-based subsidiary Endeavour Trade and Investment, Adani said it would make an open offer to buy 26 percent stakes each in Ambuja Cements and ACC. The offer is priced at Rs 385 per share for Ambuja and Rs 2,300 per share for ACC.

    The combined capacity of Ambuja and ACC is at least 70 million tonnes of cement per year, second to UltraTech Cement with 120 million tonnes of capacity.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #ACC Cement #Adani #Adani Group #Ambuja Cement
    first published: May 26, 2022 10:53 am
