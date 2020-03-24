Adani Tansmission buys back NCDs worth Rs 125cr

Adani Transmission Ltd on March 24 said that it has bought back non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 125 crore. "The company has bought back 1,250 rated, listed, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures having face value of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 125 crore on March 23, 2020," the company said in a filing to BSE.

Adani Transmission, an Adani group company, is the country's largest private transmission firm with a cumulative network of more than 14,800 circuit km.

Shares of the company were trading 3.93 percent lower at Rs 178.45 on BSE.