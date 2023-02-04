English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Adani rout eases, bringing some relief after turbulent week

    At one point on Friday, losses for some Adani stocks including the flagship reached more than 50% since Hindenburg published its explosive report. The short seller said at that time that seven listed firms of the group are 85% overvalued even by taking the their financial metrics at face value.

    Bloomberg
    February 04, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST
    India’s biggest stock exchanges placed six Adani companies, including the flagship, on a watchlist for additional trading scrutiny — a measure that’s typically applied to highly volatile stocks.

    India’s biggest stock exchanges placed six Adani companies, including the flagship, on a watchlist for additional trading scrutiny — a measure that’s typically applied to highly volatile stocks.

    The pressure on Gautam Adani’s indebted conglomerate eased a little on Friday after two global rating firms stuck with their calls on its credit profile, capping a tumultuous seven days that saw the market value of his companies plunge by almost half since short-seller Hindenburg Research’s scathing report.

    Friday was a relatively less damaging day in the stock rout that’s wiped out about $112 billion from 10 Adani Group firms since US-based Hindenburg claimed last week that offshore shell entities were used to inflate revenues and manipulate stock prices. Shares of flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd. erased an intraday loss of 35% to end 1.4% higher amid a series of big trades. Six of the other nine stocks finished lower.

    India’s central bank on Friday tried to reassure investors rattled by events surrounding the Adani Group stressing that the country’s banking sector remains “resilient and stable.” The Reserve Bank of India, which is also the banking sector regulator, said banks are in compliance with rules, including loan exposure to large companies. It didn’t name Adani Group.

    The share price slump had looked unstoppable earlier this week as worries grew over Adani’s access to funding after the billionaire scrapped a key stock offering, and long-held concerns about the group’s debt were propelled onto the global stage by Hindenburg. Some reprieve came as both Fitch Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service highlighted the stable cash flow from long-term sales contracts for some of Adani’s key companies, which span from ports to power and green energy.