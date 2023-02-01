English
    Adani rout deepens as record stock sale fails to quell doubts

    Bloomberg
    February 01, 2023 / 01:46 PM IST
    The crisis of confidence plaguing Gautam Adani is deepening, with the stock rout triggered by Hindenburg Research’s fraud allegations erasing a third of the market value in his group’s companies despite the completion of a key share sale.

    All of the 10 stocks tied to the billionaire dropped in Mumbai trading, with Adani Total Gas Ltd. leading the declines with a 10% plunge, a daily limit. Adani Enterprises Ltd., the flagship firm that completed a $2.5 billion follow-on stock sale Tuesday, lost as much as 6.3%.

    The turmoil indicates heightened concern over the debt load incurred by the conglomerate after a rapid expansion into industries from green energy to media, with short seller Hindenburg accusing it of inflating revenue. The $79 billion selloff across the group had led to banks asking for more stock collateral on a loan, illustrating the importance of Adani Group stabilizing share prices.

    Adani Group's Market Value Has Slumped Since Last Week