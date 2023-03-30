 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani pulls back on grand ambitions after Hindenburg bombshell

Bloomberg
Mar 30, 2023 / 07:39 AM IST

Hindenburg’s allegations of extensive, years-long corporate fraud at the Adani Group have wiped out about $125 billion in market value since January, spurring the tycoon to rein in plans to expand into new sectors, according to people familiar with the company’s inner workings.

Two months on from its explosive report into Gautam Adani’s acquisitive conglomerate, short seller Hindenburg Research has left the Indian billionaire’s empire chastened and reevaluating its ambitions.

The group, which racked up one of India’s heftiest debt loads to fund fresh areas of growth, is pulling back from petrochemicals and is unlikely to go ahead with a planned $4 billion greenfield coal-to-polyvinyl chloride project in Mundra, western India, said the people, asking not to be identified on what are internal discussions.