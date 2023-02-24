 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani promised to supply power in reduced price: Report

Feb 24, 2023 / 07:37 AM IST

The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of its Corporate House on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India (Image: Reuters)

India's Adani Power promised to supply electricity to Bangladesh at a reduced price keeping consistent with the generation cost in the country's existing coal-fired plants.

"The Adani will import the coal for its plants at the same price the Bangladeshi coal-run plants do for themselves," the mass-circulation Prothom Alo newspaper reported quoting an Adani official.

It said the Indian company agreed to revise its procurement price for coal to keep the per unit power price almost equal to those of Bangladeshi coal-fired plants like the Rampal and Payra, the two joint-venture installations with India and China.

"A responsible official of Adani group in Bangladesh has confirmed the development to Prothom Alo," the newspaper reported while Bangladesh officials declined to comment immediately.