    Adani Power sells 100% equity in Support Properties to AdaniConnex for Rs 1,556 crore

    "Parties to the proposed transaction (for which a binding memorandum of understanding had been signed earlier) have executed a Share Purchase Agreement and concluded the transaction," a BSE filing stated.

    PTI
    March 23, 2023 / 10:44 PM IST
    Adani Power on Thursday said it has sold a 100 per cent stake in Support Properties Private Ltd (SPPL) to AdaniConnex Private Ltd (ACX) at an enterprise value of Rs 1,556.5 crore.

    "Parties to the proposed transaction (for which a binding memorandum of understanding had been signed earlier) have executed a Share Purchase Agreement and concluded the transaction," a BSE filing stated.

    Earlier in November last year, Adani Power had entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to sell its 100 per cent equity stake in its wholly-owned subsidiary Support Properties Private Ltd (SPPL) to AdaniConnex Private Ltd (ACX).

    The enterprise valuation (of a 100 per cent stake in SPPL) was estimated at Rs 1,556.5 crore, subject to adjustments on the closing date.

    The ACX is a 50:50 joint venture between Adani Enterprises Limited, which is a promoter group company, and EdgeConneX.

    It is engaged in the business of developing world-class data centres and providing co-location hosting and ancillary services.

    PTI
    first published: Mar 23, 2023 10:18 pm