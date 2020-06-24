App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 07:25 AM IST | Source: PTI

Adani Power seeks shareholders nod for delisting

The board of Adani Power had approved the proposal to delist company shares from stock exchanges on Monday.

PTI
 
 
Adani Power sought shareholders nod for its Rs 3,264 crore delisting proposal through postal ballot. Adani Power issued a notice for voluntary delisting of equity shares of the company from BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited, a regulatory filing stated.

The company has worked out the floor price of Rs 33.82 per share to buy 96.53 crore equity shares with the public for about Rs 3,264 crore.

The company has worked out the floor price of Rs 33.82 per share to buy 96.53 crore equity shares with the public for about Rs 3,264 crore.

Close

The promoter group collectively holds 2,89,16,12,567 equity shares of the company representing 74.97 per of the paid-up equity share capital.

Public shareholders hold 96,53,26,374 equity shares, which corresponds to 25.03 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital.

First Published on Jun 24, 2020 07:20 am

tags #Adani Power #BSE #Business #Companies #Delisting #shareholders

