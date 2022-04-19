English
    Adani Power seeks additional tariff from Rajasthan discoms, SC says approach appropriate forum

    Rajasthan discoms tells SC over Rs 5,995 crore has been paid out to Adani Power. Adani seeks an additional sum of Rs 1,300 crore. The discoms argued the additional sum cannot be claimed, given that coal for power production was available domestically since November 2021 and no import was needed

    Moneycontrol News
    April 19, 2022 / 02:44 PM IST
    The backlog of payment was calculated for the period starting from 2013, owing to the pricier coal required for power production (Representative Image)

    In the contempt case concerning the compensatory tariff between Adani Power and three Rajasthan distribution companies (discoms), the Supreme Court (SC) was informed today on April 19 that over Rs 5,995 crore has been paid out thus far to Adani in the dispute.

    The three discoms are the Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam, Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam and Jodhpur Vidyut Nigam.

    The payout comes shortly after the SC directed the discoms to make payment towards compensatory tariff in line with the judgment of the court passed in 2020. The backlog of payment was calculated for the period starting from 2013, owing to the pricier coal required for power production.

    Today, Adani Power, however, sought an additional sum of Rs 1,300 crore towards compensatory tariff, which was opposed by the power companies. The discoms argued that the additional sum cannot be claimed, given that coal for power production was available domestically since November 2021 and no import of coal was needed.

    The apex court, refraining from passing orders on this aspect, allowed Adani Power to approach an appropriate forum for its additional claims.

    The issue came before the court after Adani Power had moved the top court in a contempt plea against the discoms. In February this year, the apex court found the discoms to be in contempt of the court since they had failed to make the payment of compensatory tariff even after the SC rejected the review petition filed by the power companies.

    The claim for over Rs 6,000 crore was earlier affirmed by the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL). An appeal against the APTEL order was rejected by the SC, which, too, affirmed the amount of compensatory tariff to be paid by the discoms.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Adani Power #Business #compensatory tariff #India #Legal #power #SC
    first published: Apr 19, 2022 02:44 pm
