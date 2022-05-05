Adani Power Q4 results: Net profit jumps to Rs 4,645 crore in March quarter

Adani Power's consolidated net profit jumped to Rs 4,645.47 crore in the March quarter from Rs 13.13 crore in the year-ago period, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The total income of the company rose to Rs 13,307.92 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2022 from Rs 6,902.01 crore in the same period a year ago, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The consolidated net profit for 2021-22 climbed to Rs 4,911.58 crore from Rs 1,269.98 crore in 2020-21. Last fiscal, the company's total income increased to Rs 31,686.47 crore from Rs 28,149.68 crore in the same period a year ago.

Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group said that availability of reliable power supply to various sectors across the nation is critical to economic growth. "The Adani Group stands committed to fulfilling India's energy needs in a sustainable, reliable, and affordable manner. Our diversified presence across the energy value chain helps us ensure that this vital input is always available to power the economy, even during times of global volatility, and helps advance the vision of progress and prosperity for all," he said.

Anil Sardana, Managing Director of Adani Power, said that in the coming years, "we will focus on utilising our fleet to the highest extent while guiding our acquisitions and greenfield assets to become value accretive investments".

"Recent developments on the regulatory front have also dispelled such of the long-standing uncertainty, which will contribute significantly to enhancing our liquidity position," he added.