Adani Power is said to scrap $850 million coal plant purchase

Adani Power Ltd. has called off its plan to acquire a coal plant project in central India, according to people familiar with the matter, as billionaire Gautam Adani looks to rein in spending and rebuild investor confidence in the wake of a bruising short seller report.

The Adani Group company and DB Power Ltd. mutually agreed not to proceed with the transaction after a long-stop date expired on Wednesday, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. DB Power operates a 1.2 gigawatt coal power project in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh.

In August, Adani Power agreed to take control of DB Power at an enterprise value of 70.2 billion rupees ($850 million). The acquisition was approved by the country’s competition regulator a month later.

Representatives for Adani Power and DB Power didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

