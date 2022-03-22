Adani Ports targets cargo volumes of 500 MMT by 2025

(Representative image)

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) is looking to handle 500 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo yearly by 2025 after cargo volumes of the company crossed 300 MMT in 2021-22, the company said in a press release on March 22.

"The acceleration of our cargo volumes is a manifestation of our ability to continue to execute on our strategy," Karan Adani, CEO and Whole Time Director, APSEZ said in a press release.

"We are confident of reaching our goal of 500 MMT by 2025 and emerge as the world’s largest private ports company by 2030," Adani added.

APSEZ handles 12 ports as part of its portfolio and has managed to increase its cargo handling capacity from 200 MMT in 2019 to 300 MMT, despite two years of slowdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

APSEZ took 14 years to achieve 100 MMT annually (with five ports in its portfolio) in 2013-14, and doubled it to 200 MMT annually (with nine ports in its portfolio) in the next five years.