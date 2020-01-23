App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 06:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Adani Ports sets eyes on GMR Group's greenfield port/SEZ in Kakinada: Report

This deal with GMR, if it were to go through, would be APSEZ's second big move in the ports sector.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

After acquiring a stake in the Krishnapatnam Port Company (KPCL) earlier this month, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) has now set its eyes on a greenfield commercial port in Kakinada, The Hindu BusinessLine reported.

In addition, the Adani arm is also looking to buy the adjoining SEZ at Kona village in the East Godavari district, both of which are promoted by the GMR Group.

Moneycontrol has not independently verified the report.

Close

The GMR Group-run Kakinada Gateway Port, which is a promoter of the Kakinada SEZ, had signed a deal with the Andhra Pradesh government to build the greenfield port on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis. The Kakinada SEZ was also awarded a concession period of 30 years by the state government to run the port.

related news

As per the report, the SEZ and the port will be completely taken over by APSEZ from the GMR Group.

The Adani arm had on January 3 announced its decision to acquire a 75 percent stake in KPCL, which runs a deep-water port in Krishnapatnam in the state's Nellore district.

This deal with GMR, if it were to go through, would be APSEZ's second big move in the ports sector. It would also give Adani a huge parcel of land, and a license to build a port located strategically in the heart of India's east coast.

Adani is India’s largest private port operator which runs 10 domestic ports in Gujarat, Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha with a capacity to operate 378 million metric tonnes of cargo.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 23, 2020 06:10 pm

tags #Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited #Business #Companies #GMR Group #India

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.