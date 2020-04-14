App
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 09:03 AM IST

Adani Ports raises Rs 1,500 cr through NCDs

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Monday said it has raised Rs 1,500 crore through allotment of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Monday said it has raised Rs 1,500 crore through allotment of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

The NCDs, it said, were of the face value of Rs 10 lakh each.

"The Company has raised Rs 1,500 crores (Rupees One Thousand Five Hundred Crores only) today by allotment of 15,000 Rated, Listed, Secured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs 10,00,000 each on private placement basis," the company said in a filing to the BSE.

The NCDs will be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market segment of the BSE.

The finance committee meeting of the company held a meeting in this regard today.

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 08:59 am

tags #Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone #APSEZ #NCD

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

This Radhakishan Damani-owned stock might be down but not out; experts suggest buy on dips

New income tax regime vs old: Here's why you have to make that choice now

