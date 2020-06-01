App
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 01:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Adani Ports raises Rs 100 crore through NCDs

"The company has raised Rs 100 crore today by allotment of 1,000 Rated, Listed, Secured, Redeemable NCDs of the face value of Rs 10,00,000 each on private placement basis," the company said.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Monday said it has raised Rs 100 crore through allotment of NCDs on a private placement basis. The 1,000 non convertible debentures (NCDs) allotted were of the face value of Rs 10 lakh each, it said in a BSE filing.

It said the NCDs will be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market segment of BSE.

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 12:55 pm

