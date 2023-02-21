Adani Ports plans to prepay Rs 1,000 crore on commercial papers maturing in March

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) is planning to prepay $120.8 million or Rs 1,000 crore on commercial papers maturing in March 2023, news agency Reuters reported on February 21, citing a statement it received from a spokesperson of the company.

"This part prepayment is from the existing cash balance and funds generated from the business operations," the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Adani Ports also said that, on February 20, it made a payment of Rs 1,000 crore to SBI Mutual Fund and Rs 500 crore to Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund on commercial papers that were scheduled to mature on the same day, the report added.

The company, cumulatively, has commercial papers valuing at Rs 2,000 crore, that are due for maturation in March this year, as per the data shared by information service provider Prime Database.

Moneycontrol News