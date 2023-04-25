 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani Ports' move to buy back USD 130-million bonds an opportunistic exchange: S&P Global Ratings

PTI
Apr 25, 2023 / 07:02 PM IST

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Monday started the first debt buyback programme since billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate was targeted by a US short-seller in January.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) decision to buy back as much as USD 130 million of its July 2024 bonds is an opportunistic exchange, reflecting the company’s proactive management of upcoming debt maturities in advance, S&P Global Ratings said on Tuesday.

”The Indian ports and logistics operator plans to buy back up to USD 130 million per quarter of its notes. ”…the transaction, if accepted by investors, will facilitate Adani Ports’ strategy to reduce refinancing risks,” the rating agency said. APSEZ floated a tender to buy back as much as USD 130 million of its July 2024 bonds and similar amounts in each of the next four quarters, it had said in an exchange filing, as it looks to regain investor confidence by showing that its liquidity position is comfortable.

”We believe it is an opportunistic exchange, reflecting the company’s proactive management of upcoming debt maturities in advance,” S&P Global Ratings said. The rating agency said it expects Adani Ports (BBB-/Negative/–) to have a sufficient cash balance to repay USD 130 million of the notes.