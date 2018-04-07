Adani Ports inaugurates phase II of Dhamra Port

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, (APSEZ), India's largest port developer, today inaugurated the phase II expansion of Dhamra Port in Odisha.

The expansion will help the company achieve its vision 2020 of 200 MMT, well ahead of time and we now aim to touch 500 MMT by the year 2025, APSEZ CEO Karan Adani said.

The inauguration ceremony took place in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Nrusingha Charan Sahoo, Minister, Commerce and Transport, Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group, and other dignitaries, APSEZ said in a statement.

Patnaik said, "The Dhamra Port is a model of modern maritime trade in Odisha and a successful example of the PPP model. The industrial park being set up by Adani will unleash large scale industrialisation in the area and create employment opportunities".

The expansion of Pahse II will not only make Dhamra India's largest port but will also serve as country's major gateway for trade with Southeast Asian nations, Gautam Adani said.

The company has deployed more than 3,000 manpower with around 88 per cent locals employed for the phase II expansion, the statement said.

The port is located at 215 kms from Bhubaneswar and is situated between Haldia in West Bengal and Paradip in Odisha. The port serves as a gateway to Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar and the entire geopolitical region, including the ASEAN region.

APSEZ is the country's largest port company with footprints across the Indian coastline with presence across ten locations.