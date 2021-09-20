MARKET NEWS

Adani Ports gets CCI approval for acquisition of 10.4% stake in Gangavaram Port

The CCI nod comes a month after Adani Ports received the approval from Andhra Pradesh government to acquire the stakes in Gangavaram Port.

Moneycontrol News
September 20, 2021 / 06:44 PM IST
Representative image

Adani Ports on September 20 received approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to acquire a 10.4 percent stake in Gangavaram Port in  Andhra Pradesh.

"Commission approves proposed acquisition of 10.40% equity shareholding of Gangavaram Port by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Ltd," CCI said in a statement.

The consideration of the deal is Rs 644.78 crore, and the transaction is expected to be completed within a month, the company had said in a BSE filing.

The consideration of the deal is Rs 644.78 crore, and the transaction is expected to be completed within a month, the company had said in a BSE filing.

Notably, Gangavaram Port was incorporated in September 2001 and is engaged in the business of handling various types of dry bulk and breakbulk cargo.

The port had handled 32.81 MMT of cargo in FY21, and has a capacity of 64 MMT. Its operational revenue for the fiscal year 2020-21 was Rs 1,057 crore.
Tags: #Adani Ports #Competition Commission of India (CCI) #Gangavaram Port
first published: Sep 20, 2021 06:44 pm

