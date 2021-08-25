Adani Ports gets approval to buy 10.4% stake in Gangavaram Port

Gangavaram Port handled 32.81 MMT of cargo in FY21, and has a capacity of 64 MMT. GPL's operational revenue for fiscal year 2020-21 was Rs 1,057 crore. (Representative image)

Adani Ports on August 24 said it has received approval from the Andhra Pradesh government to acquire a 10.4 percent stake in Gangavaram Port (GPL).

The consideration of the deal is Rs 644.78 crore, and the transaction is expected to be completed within a month, the company said in a BSE filing.

"The Company has received letter/order from Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board dated 23rd August 2021 received on 24th August 2021 intimating the approval of the proposal of acquisition of 10.4 percent stake of GPL by the Company from Government of Andhra Pradesh," Adani Ports said.

"The acquisition is in line with Company's strategy of East Coast to West Coast parity and will provide an access to growth from new hinterland markets as it has coverage in resource-rich and industrial belt in Eastern, Central & Southern India."

GPL was incorporated in September 2001 and is engaged in the business of handling various types of dry bulk and breakbulk cargo.