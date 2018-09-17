App
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 11:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Adani Ports forms JV to provide logistic service to auto industry

PTI
 
 
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) said its subsidiary has formed a joint venture, Adani NYK Auto logistics Solutions, to provide logistics services to automotive industry.

"Adani Logistics Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of the company has incorporated a joint venture company namely 'Adani NYK Logistics Solution Private Limited," APZEZ said in regulatory filing.

The JV is with NYK Auto Logistics with authorised capital of Rs 10 crore and Rs 1 lakh paid-up capital.

APSEZ said that the JV has been "incorporated with an object to provide logistics services i.e rail transportation by auto wagons to the persons engaged in automotive industry," the note said.
First Published on Sep 17, 2018 11:34 pm

tags #Adani Port & SEZ #Business #India

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

