Adani Ports completes acquisition of Karaikkal Port for Rs 1,485 crore

Bloomberg
Apr 02, 2023 / 06:57 AM IST

The National Company Law Tribunal approved the plan for the Adani Group subsidiary to pay 14.85 billion rupees ($181 million) to financial creditors, the company said in a statement.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. completed the acquisition of Karaikal Port Private Ltd after a bankruptcy tribunal approved its resolution plan, according to the port unit of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate.

The National Company Law Tribunal approved the plan for the Adani Group subsidiary to pay 14.85 billion rupees ($181 million) to financial creditors, the company said in a statement Saturday.

“Adani Ports will spend further 8.50 billion rupees over time to upgrade infrastructure in order to reduce the logistics cost for the customers,” Karan Adani, Adani Ports chief executive officer, said. “We are envisaging to double the capacity of the port in the next five years and also add container terminal to make it a multipurpose port.”

Adani said the acquisition is another milestone in consolidating the port operator’s position as India’s largest transport utility, with the company now operating 14 ports in India.