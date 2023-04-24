Adani Ports floats tender to repurchase $130 mn of outstanding loan to ease debt load

Adani Ports said that it has floated a tender for up to $130 million in outstanding debt to partly prepay the near-term loan due in 2024, according to an exchange filing on April 24.

Approximately 39 percent of the group's overall debt consists of foreign currency bonds. Term loans from foreign and Indian banks hold the next largest chunk of total debt. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has confirmed that its board has authorised a tender offer for its outstanding senior notes that are scheduled to mature in 2024.

"The purpose of the tender offer is to partly prepay the company’s near-term debt maturities and to convey the comfortable liquidity position of the company. After the successful completion of this tender offer, the company expects $520,000,000 notes to remain outstanding," APSEZ said in the exchange filing.

The Adani Group intends to utilise its own generated funds and surplus cash to repurchase foreign currency bonds, beginning with a $650 million tranche at APSEZ. They are also examining possibilities for buying back bonds at other Adani entities, and are currently in the process of determining a plan for allocating their capital, a move that can positively influence investor confidence globally.