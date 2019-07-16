App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 02:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Adani Ports begins purchase of $650 mn worth notes

"APSEZ..announced that it has commenced a tender offer to purchase for cash (the tender offer) any and all of its outstanding USD 650,000,000 3.50 per cent senior notes due 2020 (the notes)," the company said in a filing to BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Tuesday said it has commenced purchase of USD 650 million (around Rs 4,460 crore) worth bonds due next year.

"APSEZ..announced that it has commenced a tender offer to purchase for cash (the tender offer) any and all of its outstanding USD 650,000,000 3.50 per cent senior notes due 2020 (the notes)," the company said in a filing to BSE.

The tender offer will expire on July 24, it said.

Close

"The company has announced the tender offer as part of a refinancing transaction pursuant to which the consideration will be derived from a concurrent offering...of new debt securities, on terms and conditions satisfactory to the company, together with cash on hand," the company said.

The tender offer is conditional on the issuance of the new notes in a principal amount of at least USD 650 million on terms and conditions satisfactory to the company.

The tender offer is also subject to the satisfaction or waiver of a number of other conditions, it said.
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 01:59 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.