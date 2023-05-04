English
    Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone sells Myanmar Port for $30 million

    In May 2022, APSEZ had announced signing of a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) for the sale of its Myanmar Port. The SPA had certain Condition Precedents (CPs), including completion of the project and relevant approvals for smooth conduct of business by the buyer.

    PTI
    May 04, 2023 / 01:34 PM IST
    Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Thursday said it has concluded the Myanmar Port sale for a total consideration of USD 30 million.

    In May 2022, APSEZ had announced signing of a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) for the sale of its Myanmar Port. The SPA had certain Condition Precedents (CPs), including completion of the project and relevant approvals for smooth conduct of business by the buyer.

    APSEZ in a statement said given the continuous delay in the approval process and challenges in meeting certain CPs, APSEZ has obtained an independent valuation on "as is where is" basis.

    Thereby the buyer and seller have renegotiated the sale consideration to USD 30 million, it added.

    According to the statement, the buyer will pay the said amount to the seller within 3 business days on completing all the necessary compliance by the seller.

    On receipt of the total transaction value, APSEZ shall transfer the equity to the buyer and its exit will stand concluded, it said.

    APSEZ chief executive officer and whole-time director Karan Adani said, "This exit is in line with the guidance provided by the APSEZ Board based on the recommendations made by the risk committee in October 2021.

    The project had run into controversy after it was reported that APSEZ chief executive Karan Adani had in July 2019 met Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, the Myanmar's army chief who led a coup against the elected government.

    In August, 2021, APSEZ had said its investment in a port in Myanmar was not in violation of any sanction guidelines issued by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Department of Treasury.

    APSEZ, the largest port developer in India, is part of the globally diversified Adani Group.

    PTI
    first published: May 4, 2023 01:12 pm