MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Adani Ports and SEZ signs MoU with Gujarat govt for air cargo complex, multi-modal logistics park

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone said the aforesaid evaluation is subject to various regulatory and legal permissions/ approval and clearances including land acquisition.

PTI
January 27, 2021 / 05:54 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Wednesday said it has inked an agreement with the Gujarat government to explore possibilities of development of a dedicated air cargo complex and multi-modal logistics park in the state.

"The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the government of Gujarat for exploring possibilities of development of a dedicated air cargo complex and multi-modal logistics park at Virochan Nagar near Sanand, Gujarat," Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone said the aforesaid evaluation is subject to various regulatory and legal permissions/ approval and clearances including land acquisition.

"We will announce any such development as and when any concrete decision is reached in such matters after evaluation," the filing noted.

Shares of APSEZ were trading 0.46 percent higher at Rs 525.85 apiece on BSE.
PTI
TAGS: #Adani Ports and SEZ #Business #Companies #Gujarat
first published: Jan 27, 2021 05:54 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin effective against UK virus strain, says ICMR; India to ship upto 3 million vaccines to Sri Lanka

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin effective against UK virus strain, says ICMR; India to ship upto 3 million vaccines to Sri Lanka

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.