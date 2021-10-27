MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Watch leaders discuss the biggest issue of our times at the Sustainability 100+ Summit. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Adani Ports planning to exit its investment in Myanmar by June 2022

"The company’s risk management committee, after a review of the situation, has decided to work on a plan on exiting company’s investment in Myanmar, including exploring any divestment opportunities," Adani Ports said.

Moneycontrol News
October 27, 2021 / 07:55 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image


Adani Ports, India's largest private port-operator, is planning to exit its investment in Myanmar by June 2022, the company said in a regulatory filing on October 27.

"The company’s risk management committee, after a review of the situation, has decided to work on a plan on exiting company’s investment in Myanmar, including exploring any divestment opportunities," Adani Ports informed the stock exchanges.

The company is expected to fully exit the investment in the strife-torn south Asian nation between March and June next year, it said.


The announcement comes weeks after Adani Ports applied for a US licence to operate a container terminal in Myanmar, saying it believed it did not violate sanctions.

Notably, a military coup in Myanmar in February and an ensuing crackdown on mass protests in which hundreds have been killed has drawn international condemnation and sanctions on military figures and military-controlled entities.

Also Read | Adani Ports Q2 net profit falls 30.51% to Rs 968.34 crore

Adani had said in May it would abandon a Myanmar container terminal project and write down the investment if found to be in violation of U.S. sanctions.

The ports operator said in August it had asked the United States' Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) for a licence to operate the Myanmar container terminal.

Close

Related stories

The company had invested $127 million, including a $90 million upfront payment for leasing land, it said in May, adding a write-down would not have a material impact as the project accounts for only about 1.3% of the company's total assets.

Adani last year won the bid to build and operate Yangon International Terminal, which it has said is an independent project fully owned and developed by the company.

A March report released by two rights groups cited documents purporting to show that an Adani unit would pay up to $30 million in land lease fees for the project to the Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC), one of two military-controlled conglomerates under U.S. sanctions.

Adani did not comment on the lease payments detailed in the report at the time, but later said it had a "zero-tolerance policy on sanctions."

With Reuters inputs
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Adani Ports #Myanmar
first published: Oct 27, 2021 07:39 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.