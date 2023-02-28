 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani plans to repay up to $790 million share-backed loans by March: Report

Reuters
Feb 28, 2023 / 10:51 AM IST

Adani Green Energy also plans to refinance its 2024 bonds via a $800 million, three-year credit line, said the sources, who declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

India's Adani Group plans to prepay or repay share-backed loans worth between $690 million and $790 million by end of March this year, two people with knowledge of the matter said, as it seeks to burnish its credit profile after a short-seller attack.

Those plans were presented by the Adani management to the group's bondholders in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

An Adani spokesperson did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.