Adani pins hopes on 20% earnings growth every year to repay $23 billion debt

PTI
Mar 30, 2023 / 05:46 PM IST

Embattled Adani Group is looking at a 20 per cent growth in earnings across businesses spanning from sea ports to airports, edible oil and commodities, energy, cement and data centres, to repay about USD 23 billion of debt over the next 3-4 years in a comeback strategy, sources said.

Adani group executives have met bankers, bond holders, analysts and investors from Singapore to the US in the last three weeks to address stakeholders’ concerns in the aftermath of a damning US short seller report that ripped off USD 135 billion in market value of listed companies of the conglomerate.

Sources aware of the development said Adani at these roadshows presented the growth story of the sprawling conglomerate that is refocusing its energies on higher efficiency in business and bringing down debt rather than breakneck speed expansion.

The group saw a 20 per cent growth in EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, helping it pare debt. Between 2013 and 2022, earnings grew by 22 per cent year-on-year. And a 20 per cent growth will help bring down the debt-to-EBITDA ratio from 7.6 per cent to 3 per cent by 2025, they said.