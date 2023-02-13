 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani needs to maintain 140% collateral, says SBI as three group firms pledge additional shares

CNBC-TV18
Feb 13, 2023 / 03:44 PM IST

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Swaminathan J, MD Corporate Banking and Subsidiaries at SBI said the Adani Group has pledged additional shares in favour of SBICAP Trustee as the group companies are required to maintain 140 percent collateral as per one of the covenants relating to existing loan and hence the top up.

SBI doesn’t see any challenge with respect to servicing of any loans by the Adani group and so there was no need to discuss it at this point in time and that it will take it up if the need arises, Swaminathan J, MD Corporate Banking and Subsidiaries at SBI, said.

Adani Group has pledged additional shares in favour of SBICAP Trustee as the group companies are required to maintain 140 percent collateral security coverage as per one of the covenants relating to existing loan and hence the top up, State Bank of India said on Monday.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Swaminathan J, MD Corporate Banking and Subsidiaries at SBI, said, "We have an exposure of $300 million facility that was granted for the Adani Group's Carmichael facility in Australia, of which it has drawn down $180 million towards the railroad part of the project while the mines it has so far managed to complete with its own resources. One of the covenants for this facility is that they should maintain 140 percent collateral coverage in addition to the project assets."

This development came after Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), Adani Transmission Ltd and Adani Green Energy pledged shares to SBICAP Trustee Company, a unit of India's biggest lender, SBI over the weekend.

Swaminathan J clarified that this was not a new loan granted against pledge of shares but a top up of collateral to maintain covenants relating to existing loan to the Gautam Adani-led group.