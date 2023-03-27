 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Adani media arm completes acquisition of 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media

Moneycontrol News
Mar 27, 2023 / 08:34 PM IST

The stake has been acquired for "Rs 47.84 crore in accordance with the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement" that was inked in May 2022.

Quintillion, which is the operator of business news website BloombergQuint, had recorded a turnover of Rs 15.89 crore in fiscal year 2021-22. (Reuters file image)

AMG Media Networks Ltd, the media arm of ports-to-power conglomerate Adani group, on March 27 completed the acquisition of a 49 percent stake in Quintillion Business Media, a regulatory filing stated.

The stake has been acquired for "Rs 47.84 crore in accordance with the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement" that was inked in May last year, the filing noted.

Quintillion, which is the operator of business news website BloombergQuint, had recorded a turnover of Rs 15.89 crore in fiscal year 2021-22.

The acquisition of the 49 percent stake in the Raghav Bahl-led media group comes months after the Adani media arm took control of a majority stake in New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV).