Adani media arm completes acquisition of 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media

AMG Media Networks Ltd, the media arm of ports-to-power conglomerate Adani group, on March 27 completed the acquisition of a 49 percent stake in Quintillion Business Media, a regulatory filing stated.

The stake has been acquired for "Rs 47.84 crore in accordance with the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement" that was inked in May last year, the filing noted.

Quintillion, which is the operator of business news website BloombergQuint, had recorded a turnover of Rs 15.89 crore in fiscal year 2021-22.

The acquisition of the 49 percent stake in the Raghav Bahl-led media group comes months after the Adani media arm took control of a majority stake in New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV).

Adani group's interest in the Quintillion deal was first reported in September 2021, when veteran journalist Sanjay Pugalia was signed by the conglomerate as the head of Adani Media Ventures.

Pugalia, earlier, was the head of Quint Digital Media, which is the parent company of Quintillion.

With acquisition of stake in Quintillion and NDTV, the Gautam Adani-led group has made a significant foray in India's vibrant media industry.

The conglomerate, however, has faced a tough period at the stock market since January this year, when a report released by the US-based activist-short seller Hindenburg Research levelled accusations of accountancy fraud and stock manipulation against.

The listed entities of Adani group lost more than $100 billion in market-cap, as the stocks remained volatile for over a month after the report was out. A relative period of stability was seen after US-based global equity firm GQG Partners announced an investment of Rs 15,446 crore in Adani group companies on March 2.