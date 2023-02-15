English
    Adani looks to repay $500 million bridge loan taken for cement deals: Report

    The group is looking to repay the bridge loan with cash this month, the report said, citing people aware of the matter, adding that the loan had a tenor of six months and was part of a larger $5.25 billion financing package.

    Reuters
    February 15, 2023
    Signage atop the Adani Group headquarters in Ahmedabad, India

     
     
    India's embattled Adani Group is in talks with lenders to repay a $500 million bridge loan facility it had taken to buy controlling stakes in cement companies ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cements Ltd last year, the Economic Times daily reported on Wednesday.

    The group is looking to repay the bridge loan with cash this month, the report said, citing people aware of the matter, adding that the loan had a tenor of six months and was part of a larger $5.25 billion financing package.

    The report comes a day after the group said its companies face no material refinancing risk or near-term liquidity issues, in its latest attempt to calm investors spooked by a U.S. short-seller's critical report on its business practices.

    The loan was underwritten by Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered, ET reported.

    The financial consortium lending to Adani also includes DBS, MUFG, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Intesa and Mizuho, the report said.

    Adani and the lenders did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

    first published: Feb 15, 2023