Adani Krishnapatnam Port logs highest ever coal loading at 12.95 MT

PTI
Mar 20, 2023 / 12:17 PM IST

Adani Krishnapatnam Port Pvt Siding Ltd of South Central Railway zone's Vijayawada Division has logged highest ever, 12.95 MT, coal loading milestone in 2022-23, said an official.

This milestone, accomplished on Friday, surpassed the earlier feat of 12.94 MT logged in fiscal 2014-15, said the official.

"This is the highest ever coal volume dealt in a financial year since its inception...During the current year the port has loaded 17.40 million tonnes of commodities, with coal occupying the majority share of 75 per cent share in total loading and revenue," the official said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the official, Adani Krishnapatnam Port, which commenced operations in November, 2009 continues to be a major contributor for the railway division in terms of freight loading and revenue.