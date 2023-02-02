 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani issue won't impact India’s green energy mission: Power minister RK Singh

Sweta Goswami
Feb 02, 2023 / 08:35 PM IST

Adani Group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, has been one of the early movers in India’s renewable energy journey.

Power Minister RK Singh (Source: Twitter/@OfficeOfRKSingh)

Union Power and Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh on February 2 said the ongoing controversy surrounding the Adani group will not derail India’s green energy plans.

Singh’s comment came a day after Adani Enterprises called off a Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offering (FPO) after it got fully subscribed on the final day. Since last week, investors have lost over $100 billion of market value in the Adani group after US short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the company of using tax havens and flagged debt concerns in a report.

“India now has one of the most robust renewable energy capacities in the world. We have at least 15-16 large companies that are of the level of global companies capable of going and investing anywhere. So, this (the Adani controversy) will not impact us in any way. India has some of the biggest companies in renewable energy in the world,” the power minister said in an interaction with reporters in New Delhi.

Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, met Singh on January 27. However, senior officials in the minister’s office said the meeting was not related to the Hindenburg report and that it was about power projects in general.